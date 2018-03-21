WORLD
2 MIN READ
Migrants leaving the UK after Brexit results in higher wages for locals
Growing shortage of migrant labour after Brexit forces employers in northern England's Harrogate to raise wages in a bid to attract staff.
Migrants leaving the UK after Brexit results in higher wages for locals
Hospitality and retail sectors are dependent on migrant workers in Harrogate, a spa town in the north of England. / Getty Images
March 21, 2018

Brexit is little more than a year away but there is mounting evidence it's having a major impact on the number of migrants looking to live and work in Britain.

Harrogate, a Victorian-era spa town in the north of England which was regularly voted the best and happiest place to live in Britain attracted many migrants who now make up 10 percent of its population.

But since 2012, more foreign nationals have left the town, than have arrived.

The reduction of migrants is now putting pressure on the local labour market. Hotels, restaurants, care homes all rely on migrant workers and as they leave the town, finding good staff is becoming increasingly challenging.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports from Harrogate.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us