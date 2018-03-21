Brexit is little more than a year away but there is mounting evidence it's having a major impact on the number of migrants looking to live and work in Britain.

Harrogate, a Victorian-era spa town in the north of England which was regularly voted the best and happiest place to live in Britain attracted many migrants who now make up 10 percent of its population.

But since 2012, more foreign nationals have left the town, than have arrived.

The reduction of migrants is now putting pressure on the local labour market. Hotels, restaurants, care homes all rely on migrant workers and as they leave the town, finding good staff is becoming increasingly challenging.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports from Harrogate.