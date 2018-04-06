WORLD
Hungary's Orban seeks re-election on anti-migrant platform
Prime Minister Orban, seeking a third term in office, has fixed the economy but unwound democratic freedoms. His opposition to migration has earned him success at home but sown distrust in the EU.
Election billboards of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Baja, Hungary on March 31, 2018. / Reuters
April 6, 2018

Hungary's nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban is seeking a third consecutive term in parliamentary elections on Sunday after scoring two landslide victories in 2010 and 2014.

Most opinion polls show that the best Orban's Fidesz party can achieve is winning a simple majority, which is also the likeliest outcome as Fidesz has a firm lead in opinion polls.

Orban's record is mixed: he has fixed the economy but unwound democratic freedoms, and while his opposition to migration has earned him success at home, it has sown distrust among his partners in the European Union.

Orban is the European Union's second-longest-serving government leader after Germany's Angela Merkel.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from the capital Budapest.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
