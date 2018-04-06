Hungary's nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban is seeking a third consecutive term in parliamentary elections on Sunday after scoring two landslide victories in 2010 and 2014.

Most opinion polls show that the best Orban's Fidesz party can achieve is winning a simple majority, which is also the likeliest outcome as Fidesz has a firm lead in opinion polls.

Orban's record is mixed: he has fixed the economy but unwound democratic freedoms, and while his opposition to migration has earned him success at home, it has sown distrust among his partners in the European Union.

Orban is the European Union's second-longest-serving government leader after Germany's Angela Merkel.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from the capital Budapest.