Turkey dismisses reports of YPG withdrawal from Syria’s Manbij
Turkey’s foreign ministry official says patrols by Turkish and US troops continue and claims about the terror group's withdrawal are exaggerated.
A YPG member in Manbij, Syria. / AP
July 16, 2018

A Turkish foreign ministry official on Monday dismissed a news report claiming complete withdrawal of the YPG terrorist group from Syria’s northeastern Manbij city.

“We find it exaggerated the news claiming YPG has fully withdrawn from Manbij,” said the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The official said the process is ongoing, referring to patrols conducted in the region by Turkish and the US troops separately, which started on June 18.

A deal was reached between Ankara and Washington in early June, which focused on the withdrawal of the YPG terror group from the city in order to stabilise the region.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group, which has waged a campaign against Turkey for over a decade resulting in the death of 40,000 people, including women and children.

“Withdrawal from the control zones on the patrol route is ongoing,” the foreign ministry official said, adding that the preparations for joint patrol continued.

“So, the news saying that the YPG has fully withdrawn from the region doesn’t reflect the truth,” the official added.

SOURCE:AA
