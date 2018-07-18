TÜRKİYE
Turkey's state of emergency officially ends
Turkey’s two-year-long state of emergency comes to an end, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had pledged not to prolong it when it expires at midnight Wednesday. The decision has been welcomed.
People take over a tank near the Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridge during clashes with military forces in Istanbul, on July 15, 2016. / Reuters
July 18, 2018

Turkey's state of emergency imposed in the wake of the defeated 2016 coup attempt expired on Wednesday midnight. 

Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016 following a deadly coup attempt orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, which left 250 people killed and nearly 2,600 injured.

In April, the government renewed the ongoing state of emergency for the seventh time.

TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah brings more from the capital Ankara. 

As part of a campaign promise before his victory in last month’s elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had pledged not to prolong the state of emergency when it expires at midnight Wednesday.

TRT World spoke to political analyst Yenal Kucuker in Washington, DC, for more.

European body hails decision 

Prior to the expiration, the Council of Europe welcomed the decision to lift the state of emergency in Turkey. 

The European Union also welcomed the lifting of state of emergency in Turkey on Thursday after the decision was announced. 

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Spokesman for the Secretary-General of Council of Europe, Daniel Holtgen, said: “It is a good thing that it has not been extended again and finally it has coming to an end.”

Also stating that the council was aware of the new proposals on anti-terror measures in Turkey, he said: “The secretary-general [Thorbjorn Jagland] emphasizes that all such legislation should be compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.”

He added that the Council of Europe was ready to assist Turkey in this regard.

