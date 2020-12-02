POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Swedish mother arrested for allegedly keeping son locked up for 28 years
The reports said the mother had pulled her son out of school when he was 12 and kept him locked inside the apartment since then.
Swedish mother arrested for allegedly keeping son locked up for 28 years
Barrier tape of the police is fixed on the door of an apartment in Haninge, south of Stockholm, on December 1, 2020, one day after a man in his 40s who was kept locked by his mother was found there. A mother in Sweden has been arrested on suspicion of locking her son inside their apartment for 28 years, leaving him undernourished and with almost no teeth, police and media reports said. / AFP
December 2, 2020

A mother in Sweden has been arrested on suspicion of locking her son inside their apartment for 28 years, leaving him undernourished and with almost no teeth.

"The mother is suspected of illegal deprivation of liberty and causing bodily harm," Stockholm police spokesman Ola Osterling said on Tuesday.

He said the man had been "locked up for a very long time" in the apartment in the southern Stockholm suburb of Haninge, but would not comment on reports in daily newspapers Expressen and Aftonbladet that he had been held for 28 years.

The reports said the mother had pulled her son out of school when he was 12 and kept him locked inside the apartment since then.

His sister found the now 41-year-old man on Sunday after the mother, in her 70s, had been taken to hospital, Expressen reported.

The man had infected sores on his legs, could barely walk, had almost no teeth and limited speech ability, the reports said.

Osterling would not comment on those details, saying only: "The man is in hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening."

The mother has denied the crimes, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said.

Doctors at the hospital had alerted police to the case.

The sister, who found the man, said the apartment looked like it had not been cleaned in years.

"There was urine, dirt and dust. It smelled rotten," she told Expressen, adding that she had to wade through piles of junk to get through the hallways.

"No one could have cleaned that home for many years."

"I'm in shock, brokenhearted, but at the same time relieved. I've been waiting for this day for 20 years because I figured out that she was totally controlling his life, but I never imagined the extent of it," she said.

"I'm just thankful that he got help and is going to survive."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us