Covid pushes Emmy Awards outdoors
The Television Academy said the ceremony will be held on the Event Deck at LA Live next to Microsoft Theater.
In this file photo an Emmy statuette is seen on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. / AFP
August 11, 2021

The Emmy Awards ceremony for achievement in television has been moved outdoors in the latest setback to live events because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The September 19 ceremony in Los Angeles was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.

"The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies ... on the Event Deck at LA LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater," the Television Academy said in a statement.

The Event Deck in downtown Los Angeles is an outdoor space that includes a large tented area.

The statement said the changes followed discussions with Los Angeles County health and safety experts.

It added there would be further limits on the numbers of those invited to the show, including those nominated for the highest honors in US television.

"Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards," the organisers said.

Rising cases in LA

Los Angeles last month reimposed the wearing of masks in all indoor public settings and businesses because of rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the second-largest city in the United States.

Last year's Emmy Awards took place in an empty studio with nominees from around the world joining on video screens from their homes and gardens.

Concerns over the Delta variant of the virus on Tuesday prompted singer Stevie Nicks, 73, to cancel five concerts she had scheduled for 2021.

The New Orleans Jazz Festival, due to take place in early October, was cancelled on Monday because of rising cases of coronavirus in Louisiana.

SOURCE:Reuters
