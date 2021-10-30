Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday met with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Rome summit.

Erdogan met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the La Nuvola Convention Center, which host the 2021 summit in Italy, the first in-person summit since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 35-minute closed-door meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, as well as Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik.

An official statement by the office of the Italian prime minister described the Erdogan-Draghi meeting as "constructive."

"Constructive exchange of views on EU-Turkey relations, the Afghan crisis and stability in the Mediterranean, with particular attention to the developments in the intra-Libyan political process," it said.

The Turkish president also received Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The two officials held a 30-minute closed-door meeting.

Separately, Erdogan met with EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen for a 30-minute talk. The closed-door meeting was also attended by Cavusoglu.

"Good exchange with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We took stock of ongoing work on a range of issues, from the pandemic to economic recovery, the situation in Afghanistan and beyond," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Later, the Turkish president held a 30-minute closed-door meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

The meeting was also accompanied by Cavusoglu, Elvan, and Altun.

Erdogan, Biden meeting

US President Biden and President Erdogan had a chat before the family picture which is planned to set a meeting during the summit.

The White House announced the leaders to have a one-on-one meeting on Sunday in Rome. The meeting has not been confirmed by the Turkish side yet.

Both presidents have many issues on the table that are seeking to resolve.

On the other side, the Turkish president also had a chat with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the G20. According to a video released by UOL media outlet, Bolsonaro tells that country's national petroleum company Petrobras is a "problem" but they are "breaking monopolies".

The 2021 G20 summit, which has convened the leaders of the world's 20 leading economies and representatives of international organisations, began in Rome on Saturday.

The two-day summit, hosted by the G20 term president Italy, was inaugurated by Italian Premier Draghi.

The group of the 20 largest and most advanced economies is to address the coronavirus pandemic, ways to foster a robust economic recovery and boost global cooperation on climate action.

Meetings are also expected to discuss the migrant crisis and other geopolitical issues.