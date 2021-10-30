TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey's president meets with G20 leaders in Italy
President Erdogan met leaders from Asia, Africa, Europe and Americas in the capital Rome.
Turkey's president meets with G20 leaders in Italy
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to US President Joe Biden during the G20 Leaders' Summit at Roma Convention Center La Nuvola in Rome, Italy on October 30, 2021.
October 30, 2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday met with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Rome summit.

Erdogan met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the La Nuvola Convention Center, which host the 2021 summit in Italy, the first in-person summit since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 35-minute closed-door meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, as well as Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik.

An official statement by the office of the Italian prime minister described the Erdogan-Draghi meeting as "constructive."

"Constructive exchange of views on EU-Turkey relations, the Afghan crisis and stability in the Mediterranean, with particular attention to the developments in the intra-Libyan political process," it said.

READ MORE: G20 Summit opens with call for more vaccines for poor nations

Responding to a deadly car blast near Yemen's Aden airport, Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned the violence and wished "God's mercy upon those who lost their lives."

The Turkish president also received Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The two officials held a 30-minute closed-door meeting.

Separately, Erdogan met with EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen for a 30-minute talk. The closed-door meeting was also attended by Cavusoglu.

"Good exchange with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We took stock of ongoing work on a range of issues, from the pandemic to economic recovery, the situation in Afghanistan and beyond," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

READ MORE:G20 leaders endorse global corporate minimum tax

Later, the Turkish president held a 30-minute closed-door meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

The meeting was also accompanied by Cavusoglu, Elvan, and Altun.

Erdogan, Biden meeting

US President Biden and President Erdogan had a chat before the family picture which is planned to set a meeting during the summit.

The White House announced the leaders to have a one-on-one meeting on Sunday in Rome. The meeting has not been confirmed by the Turkish side yet.

Both presidents have many issues on the table that are seeking to resolve.

READ MORE: Thousands march in Rome as G20 leaders discuss climate

On the other side, the Turkish president also had a chat with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the G20. According to a video released by UOL media outlet, Bolsonaro tells that country's national petroleum company Petrobras is a "problem" but they are "breaking monopolies".

The 2021 G20 summit, which has convened the leaders of the world's 20 leading economies and representatives of international organisations, began in Rome on Saturday.

The two-day summit, hosted by the G20 term president Italy, was inaugurated by Italian Premier Draghi.

The group of the 20 largest and most advanced economies is to address the coronavirus pandemic, ways to foster a robust economic recovery and boost global cooperation on climate action.

Meetings are also expected to discuss the migrant crisis and other geopolitical issues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us