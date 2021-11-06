POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Manchester City crush crisis-stricken United
Manchester United are now winless in their last four home league games, losing three of them.
Manchester City crush crisis-stricken United
This was City’s first Premier League win over United since March 2019. / AFP
November 6, 2021

Manchester United has suffered from another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford to raise further questions over the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. 

Eric Bailly's own goal and Bernardo Silva's strike on the stroke of half-time was the difference between the sides on the scoreboard on Saturday. 

But that did little justice to the chasm between the teams as only a string of stunning saves from David De Gea prevented United from a thrashing similar to the 5-0 humbling they were handed by Liverpool less than two weeks ago.

Solskjaer bought himself some time with a 3-0 win at Tottenham last weekend.

But United have now won just one of their last six Premier League games and could finish the day 11 points off the top of the table should Chelsea beat Burnley at Stamford Bridge. 

READ MORE: Liverpool's Klopp hails Salah as best player in world

Solskjaer's switch to a back five worked a treat at Spurs, but that owed much to the return of Raphael Varane from injury.

Without the French World Cup winner, who sustained a hamstring injury against Atalanta on Wednesday, the Norwegian's decision to retain the same system quickly backfired.

Bailly was included for the first time in the Premier League this season and took only seven minutes to give City the perfect start when he sliced Joao Cancelo's cross into his own goal.

United have won just five of Cristiano Ronaldo's 13 appearances since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to the club.

READ MORE: Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

Had things gone differently in the final days of August, Ronaldo could have been lining up for City as they pursued the 36-year-old to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero.

Ronaldo's goalscoring heroics have kept United alive in the Champions League, but he has netted just once in the last six Premier League games.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us