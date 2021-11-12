WORLD
3 MIN READ
Refugees beaten, robbed in Polish town near Belarus border
The incidents come as EU accuses Belarus of helping thousands of asylum seekers and refugees cross into the bloc via Latvia, Lithuania and Poland since the summer.
Refugees beaten, robbed in Polish town near Belarus border
The West has accused the Belarusian regime of engineering the flow of refugees in retaliation against European Union sanctions. / AFP
November 12, 2021

Three refugees from Iraq and Syria have been beaten and robbed on the outskirts of a Polish town near the Belarus border.

One of the three, an Iraqi man, was taken to hospital after being struck on the head by one of the thieves with a metal pole near Hajnowka, one of the refugees and a charity helping them said on Friday.

A Syrian man who had crossed the border with the Iraqi man and his wife said they were attacked by three people, one of whom had a broken bottle.

"We asked them for water but... they attacked us," said the Syrian, who declined to be named, speaking throug h an interpreter from the Grupa Granica (Border Group), a non-governmental organisation.

"We didn't think it was a racist attack, more like a robbery. They beat us to find where the money was. We didn't want to say," he said.

The thieves stole 7,500 dollars (6,600 euros).

The incident happened on Thursday.

The border guard service on Friday said that two Iraqi nationals and one Syrian had been detained.

The three were spotted by volunteers from Grupa Granica who provided them with hot tea and soup.

Marysia Zlonkiewicz from Grupa Granica said the Iraqi man was "going in and out of consciousness" when the volunteers found him.

She said she was concerned that the refugees would be sent back across the border to Belarus.

READ MORE:Explained: Migrant crisis on Poland-Belarus border

Escalating tension

Thousands of refugess – most of them from the Middle East – have crossed or attempted to cross from Belarus into the eastern EU states of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland since the summer.

The West has accused the Belarusian regime of engineering the flow of refugees in retaliation against European Union sanctions.

The refugess say they are being pushed across the border by Belarusian forces and back a gain by Polish authorities, leaving many stranded for weeks on end in dire conditions along the border.

READ MORE:Belarus's Lukashenko threatens to halt gas over EU sanctions

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us