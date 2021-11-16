The clashes on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border have ceased, according to defence ministries of Russia and Armenia.

Azerbaijan and Armenia took steps to stabilise the situation on their borders, said a written statement by the Russian Defence Ministry.

It said the clashes in Karakilise have ceased and the situation is currently back to normal and under control.

"As of 5.30 pm with the mediation of Russia, a cease-fire was declared on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border," the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the tension on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Putin and Pashinyan agreed to stay in contact, the Kremlin said in a written statement.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said earlier in a statement that the Armenian forces have carried out “large-scale provocations” against the combat posts of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions of the state border, while two Azerbaijani soldiers were injured in the attacks.

The Azerbaijani army immediately carried out an emergency operation, the statement said, adding that the movement of the Armenian forces was blocked and its forces and means were damaged.

Aliyev, Michel discuss tensions

Azerbaijan’s president and head of the European Council discuss the latest tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

On Tuesday's phone call Council's Charles Michel expressed his concern over recent events on the border, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani presidency.

President Ilham Aliyev said Armenia repeatedly resorted to military provocations in the direction of Shusha, Lachin and Kalbajar with the latest large-scale attack, the statement added.

Noting that there were injuries on the Azerbaijani side, he said the necessary response was given to Armenia’s provocation.

Aliyev underlined all responsibility for the current tensions rested with the Yerevan administration.

During the six-week war last year, Azerbaijan retook several cities and 300 settlements and villages. The battle, which left more than 6,500 dead, ended in November 2020 in a Russian-brokered deal that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had occupied for decades.

