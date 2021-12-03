Two villages in Turkey have been selected for the UN's Best Tourism Villages list, according to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Mustafapasa village in central Nevsehir province and Tarakli village in northwestern Sakarya province are among the "best examples of villages embracing tourism to provide opportunity," said UNWTO on Thursday.

A total of 44 villages from 32 countries across the five world regions were granted the recognition in 2021," it said in a statement.

"All of them stand out for their natural and cultural resources as well as for their innovative and transformative actions and commitment to the development of tourism in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Tourism-driven villages

The announcement of the chosen villages came during a General Assembly meeting in Madrid.

"Tourism can be a driver of social cohesion and inclusion by promoting a fairer distribution of benefits throughout the territory and empowering local communities," said the UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili.

"This initiative recognises those villages committed to making tourism a strong driver of their development and wellbeing."

A total of 174 villages were proposed by member countries and were evaluated from a set of criteria including, cultural and natural resources, economic, social and environmental sustainability, tourism, health, safety and security, among other metrics.