POLITICS
2 MIN READ
One-year-old migrant crosses Mediterranean 'alone'
The boy was spotted by rescuers in the midst of some 70 men in a boat, which landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa.
One-year-old migrant crosses Mediterranean 'alone'
Another arrival was a 14-year-old boy whose mother died during a rescue off the island. / AP
December 18, 2021

A one-year-old boy believed to have been sent by his parents to make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing alone has made it safely to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The child was among 500-plus people who arrived on the small island in seven separate landings over the past two days, Italian newspaper the Repubblica daily said on Saturday.

"He crossed the Mediterranean before he even learned to walk. He braved the waves alone... too young to reveal his name and his story," it said.

He was spotted by rescuers in the midst of some 70 men in a boat which landed on Friday, according to the daily.

The other migrants had no idea who the child was, but were reportedly begged by his parents to keep him safe during the crossing.

It is assumed that the boy's parents were prevented from boarding with him, the daily said.

READ MORE: Ceaseless deaths at sea point to shortcomings in EU migration policy

"Another preventable loss"

Another arrival to the Italian island was a 14-year-old son of a woman who died during a rescue off the island.

"She was travelling on a boat with 25 other people, including her son who saw her drown," Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Twitter.

"Another preventable loss on Europe's doorstep, another life claimed by irresponsible migration policies".

Some 1,340 people have died attempting the perilous Central Mediterranean crossing so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

READ MORE:Why the UN slammed Italy for failing to save 200 migrants from drowning

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us