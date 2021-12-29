WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya’s chief prosecutor orders arrest of culture minister
Mabrouka Othman's detention has been ordered as part of a probe into an alleged graft of state funds, a week after the arrest of the education minister in a similar case.
Libya’s chief prosecutor orders arrest of culture minister
The accusations include misuse of public funds and forging official documents to conceal irregularities. / Reuters
December 29, 2021

Libya’s top prosecutor has ordered the country's culture minister jailed pending an investigation into allegations of corruption.

General Prosecutor Al-Sediq al-Sour said in a statement on Wednesday that Mabrouka Othman would be jailed for four days pending the investigations into alleged managerial and financial irregularities and forgery.

READ MORE: What’s next for Libya after delayed elections?

The alleged corruption stems from maintenance contracts this year of some the ministry’s buildings. 

The statement said the ministry conducted the maintenance of the facilities in 2020.

The accusations include misuse of public funds and forging official documents to conceal irregularities, it said.

Othman, an academic with a degree in nuclear physics, was appointed in March as part of the country's interim unity government.

The minister’s office couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

Her detention comes a week and a half after Libya's Education Minister Moussa al-Megarief was arrested as part of an inquiry into a lack of schoolbooks.

The prosecution service said it was investigating possible "negligence" in that case.

A decade of chaos

The oil-rich nation slid into chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled then killed long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

The North African country was supposed to hold a presidential election last Friday in a United Nations-led effort to drag Libya out of its years of conflict.

The ballot was delayed to an unspecified date after bitter arguments over divisive candidates and a disputed legal framework.

READ MORE: Are the drums of war beating the week before elections in Libya?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us