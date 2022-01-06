WORLD
3 MIN READ
Troops, protesters clash in Kazakhstan as US, UN call for 'restraint'
At least eight security forces have been killed and over 300 injured so far as violent protests resume in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty.
Troops, protesters clash in Kazakhstan as US, UN call for 'restraint'
Authorities cut internet and mobile phone access nationwide after a state of emergency was declared. / AA
January 6, 2022

Violent protests in Kazakhstan over rising fuel prices have resumed as the White House and United Nations urged Kazakh authorities to show "restraint" in dealing with civil unrest.

Several armoured personnel carriers and dozens of troops moving on foot on Thursday have entered the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, where hundreds were protesting against the government for the third day.

Gunshots were heard as troops approached the crowd, according to witnesses.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States supports "calls for calm" and said protesters should be able to "express themselves peacefully," urging the authorities "to exercise restraint."

The United Nations also called for all parties to "exercise restraint, refrain from violence and promote dialogue."

The Kazakh Interior Ministry said eight police officers and national guard members were killed in the unrest and more than 300 were injured. No figures on civilian casualties were released.

READ MORE: Kazakhstan govt resigns amid mass protests over gas price hike

'Crazy Russian claims'

Kazakhstan has been roiled by protests since the start of the year, which escalated into clashes with police on Wednesday, when the government declared a nationwide state of emergency.

The emergency declaration came after protests over a fuel price hike erupted into clashes and saw demonstrators storm government buildings.

Authorities cut internet and mobile phone access nationwide and earlier declared states of emergency in the epicentres of the rallies, financial capital Almaty and Mangystau province.

The state of emergency was also declared in the capital Nur-Sultan, and was later extended across the entire ex-Soviet country.

"Crazy Russian claims" about a US hand behind the mass demonstrations are "absolutely false and clearly a part of the standard Russian disinformation playbook," Psaki added.

State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned destruction of property but also criticised the internet blackout by the government.

"We ask for all Kazakhstanis to respect and defend constitutional institutions, human rights and media freedom, including through the restoration of internet service," Price said in a statement.

The United Nations also called for all parties to "exercise restraint, refrain from violence and promote dialogue," as spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the organisation was following events "with concern."

READ MORE:Russia-led bloc to dispatch 'peacekeeping forces' to Kazakhstan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us