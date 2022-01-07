Covid-19 infections have continued to disrupt Africa Cup of Nations preparations.

Egypt cancelled training and delayed their departure to the tournament in Cameroon while Guinea were forced to leave three players behind at their training base in Rwanda.

Egypt’s coach Carlos Queiroz postponed the squad’s flight to Cameroon until Saturday following infections in the camp.

“Unprecedented times. The more the situation becomes difficult, the more we stay together and strong," Queiroz tweeted on Friday.

"Better we stand together and focus on what we need to do to meet the challenges. Dear friends and team mates, we all pray for your health, wishing fast recovery and return to our team.”

The Guinea Football Federation said on Friday that defender Mikael Dyrestam, a former Sweden international who switched allegiance to Guinea, was isolating in accordance with local Covid-19 protocols, together with goalkeeper coach Kemoko Camara, who also tested positive, while the rest of their delegation departed for Cameroon.

Striker Seydouba Soumah was already in isolation after testing positive.

Midfielder Morlaye Sylla would have to undergo a new PCR test on Friday and would be allowed to travel if he returned a negative result, the Guinea Football Federation added in a statement.

The rest of the 27-man squad and staff arrived in Bafoussam on Friday ahead of Sunday’s tournament kickoff.

Guinea play their opening Group B match on Monday against Malawi.

Gabon captain tests positive

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Cameroon on Thursday, along with team mate Mario Lemina.

They are now awaiting the results of PCR tests to verify the results of the antigen tests but both missed the country’s first training session on Friday.

If confirmed positive, they will have to go into isolation and would almost certainly miss Gabon’s opening game in Group C against the Comoros Islands in Yaounde on Monday.

The Cape Verde Islands were also waiting for the results of PCR tests on two of their players - defender Joao Paulo Fernandes and midfielder Nenass - after they tested positive on arrival on Thursday.

