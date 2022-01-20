WORLD
4 MIN READ
Biden moving too slow on peace process: Palestinian minister
US President Joe Biden is being criticised for not pressuring Israel to abandon its rejection of a two-state solution and peace negotiations.
Biden moving too slow on peace process: Palestinian minister
Palestinian FM Malki hopes to restart peace negotiations with the UN, EU, US and Russia - the Quartet on the Middle East. / Reuters Archive
January 20, 2022

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki has criticised US President Joe Biden for moving too slowly to reverse all of the Trump administration’s adverse policies against the Palestinians.

Malki told the UN Security Council on Thursday there were hopes that the end of Donald Trump’s administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “would be enough to pave the way for renewed momentum for peace.”

He also criticised Biden for not using Washington's special relationship to pressure Israel to abandon “its rejection of a two-state solution and peace negotiations.”

After Biden took office a year ago, the Palestinians thought the United States “could try to move the Israeli position toward us,” Malki told reporters. “But we have seen that the Israeli position has been able to move the American position a little bit towards them and this is really what troubles us very much.”

While the Biden administration reversed several ”unlawful and ill-advised" Trump policies, he said it has been slow to act, especially on the US commitment to reopen the US consulate in occupied East Jerusalem which would restore Washington’s main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in the contested city.

The US “has yet to ensure the current Israeli government renounces its colonial policies and abandons its rejection of the two-state solution and peace negotiations,” Malki said.

“This is an unacceptable stance that should neither be tolerated nor excused and must be reversed.”

READ MORE: What’s in a name: Who called the lands ‘Palestine’?

Looking ahead

Biden won initial but cautious plaudits from Mideast analysts when he seemingly rejected the Trump administration’s unabashedly pro-Israel stance and restored aid and diplomatic contacts with Palestinian leaders.

Yet the Biden administration has also retained key elements of Trump’s policies, including several that broke with long-standing US positions on the city of Jerusalem and the legitimacy of Israeli settlements that are illegal under international humanitarian law.

Malki said he had “a very open, frank discussion” earlier Wednesday with US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, including on US-Palestinian relations, the peace process, Palestinian expectations from the US and “what they are trying to do in the near future in order to see things moving forward in the right direction.”

He said the UN, EU and Russia have agreed to a ministerial meeting but “we’re still waiting for the approval of the American side of the Quartet.

Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador, made no mention of the meeting with Malki or the Quartet in her briefing to the council, but she reaffirmed the Biden administration’s “strong support for a two-state solution” and said “this year offers an opportunity to recommit to reaching a political solution to the conflict.”

The US envoy, who visited Israel and the occupied West Bank in November, reiterated that Israel and the Palestinians “are locked in a spiral of distrust.”

READ MORE: Israel demolishes Palestinian home in Sheikh Jarrah

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us