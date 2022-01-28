WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italian leaders agree to speed up presidential vote as stalemate continues
The presidential election was deadlocked after an attempt by the centre-right to impose its own candidate ended in failure.
Italian leaders agree to speed up presidential vote as stalemate continues
The presidential election, which with its secret ballots and back-room deals is often compared to a papal conclave, is normally a low-stakes contest. / Reuters
January 28, 2022

Italy has sought to accelerate the process of electing a new president after days of deadlock that has paralysed Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government, but parliament remained bitterly divided.

Political leaders on Friday agreed to hold two rounds of voting a day rather than just one after the four ballots failed to produce anything resembling a winner since Monday.

But the first ballot on Friday resulted in failure, after the leftist bloc in parliament abstained in protest at the candidate proposed by the right.

And the sixth attempt in the evening collapsed before it started after the right-wing bloc said it would abstain in response to the earlier boycott.

Two more votes were scheduled on Saturday, and negotiations continued between the disparate parties that share power in Draghi's national unity government.

READ MORE: Italy fails to elect new president in third round of voting

Absolute majority needed 

But with Draghi tipped for the job, this year's race risks destabilising the government and deepening fractures among parties already jostling ahead of elections in 2023.

On Friday, Matteo Salvini's League party for the first time officially put forward a candidate on behalf of the right-wing bloc, Senate president Elisabetta Casellati.

In the end, Casellati — who if elected would be Italy's first female head of state — secured just 382 votes, not even all of those commanded by the right-wing parties.

The winner must secure an absolute majority of the electoral college, which comprises 1,009 MPs, senators and regional representatives.

READ MORE: Italy parties fail to revive coalition, president hints at technocrat govt

READ MORE: Why is there a growing far-right threat in Italy?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us