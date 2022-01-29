POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Barty defeats Collins to win historic Australian Open title
Ash Barty win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.
Barty defeats Collins to win historic Australian Open title
Barty became the first Australian to win the event since Chris O'Neil captured the women's title in 1978. / AP
January 29, 2022

Ash Barty has ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home winner at the Australian Open when the world number one staved off a fightback from American Danielle Collins to complete a 6-3 7-6(2) win and pick up her third Grand Slam title.

The top-ranked Barty won the first set with one service break against the 27th-seeded Collins.

But the 28-year-old American hit back quickly, breaking Barty's serve in the second and sixth games to take a 5-1 lead. 

Barty had only dropped one service game through six previous rounds in the tournament.

Momentum was with Collins and she twice served for the set, aiming to take her first Grand Slam final to a third set.

But Barty launched a comeback, winning five of the next six games and then dominating the tiebreaker.

READ MORE: 'Very frustrated': Murray dumped out by Japanese qualifier in Melbourne

'A chess player'

Barty became the first Australian to win the event since Chris O'Neil captured the women's title in 1978.

O'Neil was present in the stands cheering as the crowd on the flooodlit Rod Laver Arena erupted when Barty converted her first match point with a forehand crosscourt winner.

"I'm probably her (Barty's) biggest fan. I'd be happy to hand it over to her because she's so deserving of it," O'Neill told reporters before the match.

"She is an absolute thinker, she's a craftsperson, a bit like a chess player with how she constructs the points."

READ MORE:Defending champion Osaka knocked out of Australian Open

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us