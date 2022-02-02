WORLD
Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention
Two journalists were reportedly found innocent and released after being allegedly detained by the Taliban.
The Taliban have increasingly cracked down on dissent and local journalists since coming to power. / Reuters Archive
February 2, 2022

Two Afghan journalists detained by the Taliban earlier this week have been released.

Ariana TV reporters Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab were released Wednesday after they were detained by the Taliban on Monday, according to the Afghan Media Association, a newly founded journalists' rights group.

Before their release, a Taliban spokesman said he did not have any information on the pair, but both the United Nations and Amnesty International blamed the group for their abduction.

Ali Asghari, news editor of Ariana News said both had been released on Wednesday "after being found guiltless".

He said no further details could be released for security reasons.

Since returning to power in August the Taliban have increasingly cracked down on dissent and local journalists have been beaten and intimidated while covering protests.

READ MORE:UN, rights groups blame Taliban over missing journalists

Ramped-up restrictions 

Their arrest came two weeks after a pair of female activists went missing after participating in a Kabul protest calling for women's rights.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed concern for them and four of their relatives, who all remain missing.

The Taliban have denied any knowledge of their whereabouts and say they are investigating the matter.

Last month a prominent university lecturer and regime critic was also detained, before being released days later following outrage in Afghanistan and abroad.

Having ruled with an iron fist during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban have promised a less repressive form of government this time around.

But they have slowly ramped up restrictions, particularly against women.

READ MORE: UN: Over 100 former Afghan officials killed since Taliban takeover

SOURCE:AFP
