WORLD
3 MIN READ
YouTube, Facebook block Ukraine separatists' accounts
Several channels run by Ukrainian separatists have been blocked by YouTube and Facebook amid soaring tension between Moscow and the West.
YouTube, Facebook block Ukraine separatists' accounts
The channel of the Lugansk information centre was inaccessible on Friday and a service message said it "has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines". / Reuters
February 4, 2022

YouTube and Facebook have blocked several accounts with links to Ukrainian separatists as tensions soar between Moscow and the West over the possibility of Russia invading its ex-Soviet neighbour, separatists said.

Several channels run by separatist authorities in self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic were inaccessible.

The Lugansk People's Republic said on its official news website that its channels had been blocked "without explanation".

The channel of the Lugansk information centre was inaccessible on Friday and a service message said it "has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".

Several other separatist channels carried the same message, including those belonging to the Ministry of Information and the "people's militia" of the Donetsk stronghold.

READ MORE: What does Russia hope to achieve with its escalation in Ukraine?

Separately, Facebook blocked the page of the Lugansk "people's militia", a representative of the self-proclaimed republic told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

There was no immediate comment from the Silicon Valley giants.

The breakaway regions bordering Russia have been locked in an armed conflict with the Ukrainian army after Russia seized Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of supporting the separatists by sending arms and troops across the border. Moscow has denied the claims.

In recent months, Western leaders have sounded the alarm over a potential Russian invasion as Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 troops to the border with Ukraine.

Moscow insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine but has at the same time laid down a series of security demands — including a ban on Ukraine joining NATO — in exchange for de-escalation.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkiye wants peace in region, will travel to Ukraine in February

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us