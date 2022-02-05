WORLD
First US troops to boost NATO forces in Eastern Europe arrive in Germany
US President Joe Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis.
A US military spokesperson says the troops will establish a headquarters in Germany to support 1,700 paratroopers meant to deploy to Poland.
February 5, 2022

The first US troops reinforcing NATO allies in Eastern Europe and Germany amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border have arrived in Germany.

"Soldiers from the 18th Airborne Corps arrived in Wiesbaden today," a spokesperson for the US military's European Command said on Friday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that they would establish a headquarters in Germany to support 1,700 paratroopers meant to deploy to Poland.

"These are the first of 2,000 soldiers to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon's announcement of additional forces moving from the United States to Europe in support of our NATO allies," the statement said.

READ MORE:Russia calls US troop deployment in Ukraine standoff 'destructive' step

Ukraine shadow

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis.

According to the Pentagon, a Stryker squadron of around 1,000 US service members based in the German town of Vilseck will be sent to Romania.

Around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, will deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

On top of that, 300 other service members were supposed to move from Fort Bragg to Germany.

READ MORE:US approves sending troops to Eastern Europe in coming days

SOURCE:Reuters
