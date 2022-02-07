POLITICS
Dakar celebrates as Senegal crowned African football champions
Senegalese President Macky Sall has declared Monday a national holiday to celebrate the country's "brilliant victory" in Africa Cup.
Hundreds of supporters in Senegal jerseys flocked to streets to celebrate. / AFP
February 7, 2022

Dakar has exploded with joy at the final whistle as Sadio Mane's Senegal beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations crown.

"African champions. What a game! What a team! You did it. Beautiful moment of football, beautiful moment of communion and national pride. Congratulations to our heroes," Senegalese President Macky Sall tweeted after the Lions' win on Sunday night.

The president, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, also cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar at 1300GMT on Monday, RTS television said.

Dakar erupted when Liverpool star Mane scored the decisive penalty to give Senegal the win in a shoot-out (4-2) after the final finished goalless at the end of extra time.

People flocked to the streets

Hundreds of supporters in Senegal jerseys flocked to Independence Square, near the presidential palace in the heart of Dakar, to celebrate.

The square vibrated to the sound of car horns, vuvuzelas, whistles and firecrackers.

A festive atmosphere spread across the capital, with national flags hung from buildings, on vehicles and sidewalks.

At the massive African Renaissance Monument which towers above the capital from a hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, dozens of fans hugged each other amid bonfires after the penalty shoot-out.

"I'm happy. It's the best day of my life," 25-year-old Modou Ba, a car washer, said.

"We waited a long time. The cup is finally here. We really needed it," said Seydou Nourou Diop, a 27-year-old accountant.

Student Khadim Lo, 21, said he was "very proud of our Lions. It's exceptional."

At the foot of the monument, supporters then left the fanzone to reach the street, some standing on cars and mingling with the crowds coming out of their homes to celebrate.

Anxious moments

Earlier, the tense shoot-out saw some anxious supporters in tears and even unable to watch the screen, Mane having missed a penalty during normal time, his shot saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

"He must not miss the penalty. For a final the great player does not miss. It's unacceptable," fumed Pape Mbaye, a 24-year-old driver.

The crowd started to relax as two Egyptian shots missed the mark.

They finally exploded with joy after Mane converted the last shot to make Senegal African champions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
