A 60-year-old daily wage labourer from India’s southern state Kerala has been making waves online after becoming a newly minted model for a local brand.

A photo of Mammikka, captured by photographer Shareek Vayalil went viral for the labourer’s resemblance to actor and music composer Vinayakan.

Mammikka then traded in his faded lungi and shirt for a suit and sunglasses, representing a wedding suit company owned by Vayajil.

A makeover video of Mammikka’s has been watched by thousands of people on Instagram, supporting the labourer for his new role.

'No one better'

Vayajil says that he could think of no one better to model for his company than Mammikka, following reactions to his picture online.

Mammikka’s pictures and videos have racked up thousands of views since starting his new work.

According to News18, Mammikka says he would now like to try modelling alongside his regular job as a daily wager.

