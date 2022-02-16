TÜRKİYE
'Inspiration for new goals': Erdogan praises youngsters in UAE address
Addressing the youth at the UAE Pavilion at Dubai Expo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also stressed the importance of cooperation between the space agencies of the two countries.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Dubai EXPO 2020 during his two-day UAE trip and met with the youth. / AA
February 16, 2022

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a common goal of taking bilateral ties to higher levels, the Turkish president has said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has added that his hopes for the future of the Islamic countries increase whenever he comes together with young people and has a conversation with them.

Addressing youngsters on Tuesday, Erdogan said: "Your view of life with hope and excitement gives us courage and inspiration for new goals."

"With the strength, we derive from you, we are working day and night for the establishment of a more beautiful, more prosperous and more peaceful world. We are taking new steps to strengthen cooperation," he added.

Recalling that the "memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the youth field" was signed in Abu Dhabi, President Erdogan underlined that an important threshold has been crossed for young people to make their dreams come true.

Moon mission

"As young people, we expect you to act as volunteer ambassadors between Türkiye and the UAE. As two friendly and brotherly countries, we have a wide range of serious cooperation opportunities," Erdogan said.

"I see that we share similar visions, especially in the fields of space programmes and innovative technologies. The product of long-term planning and work," he said.

"Last year, we announced our National Space Programme. I hope we will make a landing on the moon with our national and original rocket, in the 100th year of the Republic."

"Hope, which has recently completed its first year in orbit, represents the hope of all of us," he added.

