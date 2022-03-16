TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye reiterates it won't recognise Crimea's 'illegal annexation'
The Turkish Foreign Ministry says Ankara will continue to closely follow developments in Crimea, particularly "the situation of Crimean Tatar Turks, who are among principal constituents of the Peninsula".
Türkiye reiterates it won't recognise Crimea's 'illegal annexation'
Ukraine's Autonomous Republic of Crimea was annexed by Russia following an "illegitimate referendum", the Turkish Foreign Ministry says. / AA
March 16, 2022

Türkiye has repeated its long-time policy against recognising the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Russia.

"Ukraine's Autonomous Republic of Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation following the illegitimate referendum held on 16 March 2014," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday

"Türkiye and the international community do not recognise this act, which is a clear violation of international law," added the statement, which was released on the eighth anniversary of the annexation.

It underlined that Ankara would continue to closely follow developments in Crimea, particularly "the situation of Crimean Tatar Turks, who are among principal constituents of the Peninsula".

"On this occasion, we reaffirm our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a strategic partner of Türkiye," it added.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community, including Türkiye and the UN General Assembly.

READ MORE:How Putin continues Stalinist push to Russify, militarise Crimea

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us