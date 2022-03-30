Beijing and Moscow have advanced a vision of a new world order as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made his first visit to key ally China since the operation in Ukraine began.

Moscow's top diplomat landed in the eastern city of Huangshan early on Wednesday for a series of meetings about the future of Afghanistan, including one with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Lavrov painted a picture of a new world order, saying the world was "living through a very serious stage in the history of international relations."

"We, together with you, and with our sympathisers will move towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order," Lavrov said in a video released by the Russian foreign ministry, ahead of his meeting with Wang.

Following the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing and Moscow were "more determined" to develop bilateral ties and boost cooperation.

He said Beijing was willing to work with Russia to take China-Russia ties to a higher level in "new era" under guidance of countries' leaders.

Wang said bilateral ties had withstood new tests amid the changing international situation but had maintained the "correct" direction of development, and reaffirmed China's support for continued peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

READ MORE: Did China really try to help Russia in Ukraine?

Ukraine expected to loom large over proceedings

Lavrov will attend a series of meetings hosted by China to discuss ways to help Afghanistan, with diplomats from the United States and the Taliban-led country's neighbours also expected to attend.

The meetings follow a visit by Wang last week to Kabul, his first trip to Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power.

Russia's assault on Ukraine, however, is likely to loom large over proceedings.

Beijing has refused to condemn the Russian offensive and has provided a level of diplomatic cover for an increasingly isolated Russia.

US officials have accused China of signalling "willingness" to provide military and economic aid to Russia, while US President Joe Biden has compared the operation in Ukraine to China's crushing of protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

China and Russia have become closer in recent years, with Putin notably attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics last month only days before the offensive in Ukraine.

READ MORE:China, US, Russia, Pakistan to hold talks on Afghanistan