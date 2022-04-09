CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Hellenistic cremation tomb discovered in Istanbul's Haydarpasa
The discovery is "one of the oldest finds" in the ancient city of Khalkedon (Kadikoy), also known as the “Land of the Blind”.
Hellenistic cremation tomb discovered in Istanbul's Haydarpasa
The tomb is the second Hellenistic structure unearthed in excavations underway around the historical train station since 2018. / AA
April 9, 2022

A brick tomb dating back to the Hellenistic era has been unearthed during the ongoing archaeological excavation at the iconic Haydarpasa Train Station in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district.

What makes the find particularly interesting, according to Rahmi Asal, director of the Istanbul Archaeological Museum, is that the tomb was used for cremation.

“This is a very significant discovery. It is the only thing from the Hellenistic period found here, apart from the Hellenistic platform previously dug up,” Asal said.

“This is very valuable. It is one of the oldest finds in this area,” he added.

According to the preliminary analysis, the body was cremated inside the tomb, but the skeleton and other remains survived the blaze and have now been unearthed, Asal explained.

A terracotta goblet and a perfume bottle, both of them with visible marks of fire damage, were found with the skeletal remains, he added.

“I have never seen this type of a cremation tomb from the Hellenistic period … Perhaps this will give us many more valuable insights.”

READ MORE:Centuries old caravanserai in southeast Türkiye turns into a museum

Excavations around Haydarpasa

Archeological excavations around the historical Haydarpasa Train Station, located on the Asian side of Istanbul, have unearthed a wealth of historical ruins, all hinting at the rich past of the ancient city of Khalkedon (Kadikoy), also known as the “Land of the Blind.”

The digs, started in 2018 by Türkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure along with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, have been conducted with the utmost care over the past four years.

The findings over past years, which include historical structures from the Ottoman, Byzantine, Hellenistic and Classical eras, shed light on the deep roots of Türkiye, a cradle of civilisations.

READ MORE: Türkiye to restore ancient Armenian church in Diyarbakir

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us