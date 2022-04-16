The US has voiced deep concern for violence at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem and called for all sides to lower tensions.

"We call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al Sharif/Temple Mount," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"We urge Palestinian and Israeli officials to work cooperatively to lower tensions and ensure the safety of everyone.”

Price said the agency is closely monitoring developments and will remain in contact with top Israeli and Palestinian officials to seek a way to deescalate tensions.

Tensions have been running high across Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli raids to arrest “wanted” Palestinians.

Violence erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the Al Aqsa Mosque after dawn prayers early on Friday after the former stormed the mosque’s courtyards that saw 153 Palestinians injured, while the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority said Israeli police arrested 400 Palestinians from the mosque's courtyards.

Palestinian and Israeli officials exchanged accusations of being responsible for the violence.

READ MORE:Israeli troops target worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque attack, scores injured

Russia: Gaza, an open sky prison

The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed Israel's actions against Palestine on Friday, saying Tel Aviv turned Gaza into "a prison under open sky."

Commenting on remarks by the Israeli foreign minister about the vote on the suspension of Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which Israel supported, the ministry said Israel uses the situation around Ukraine to distract attention from the Palestine problem.

"As well-known, in violation of numerous decisions of the (UN) Security Council and the UN General Assembly, the Israeli government continues illegal occupation and ‘creeping annexation’ of the Palestinian territories, as a result of which over 2.5 million Palestinians in the West Bank of the Jordan River live in isolated enclaves cut off from the outside world."

"The Gaza Strip has essentially become an ‘open-air prison,’ whose two million people have been forced to survive for almost 14 years under the conditions of the Israeli sea, air and land blockade," it said.

The ministry noted that Israel's course on maintaining the longest-lasting occupation after World War II is being implemented with the tacit consent of leading Western countries and open US support.

READ MORE:Palestinians protest Israeli aggression on Al Aqsa Mosque compound