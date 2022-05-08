WORLD
3 MIN READ
US jury indicts Brooklyn shooting suspect on terrorism charge
The indictment in court in New York has charged suspect Frank James with a terrorist attack and other crimes of violence, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
US jury indicts Brooklyn shooting suspect on terrorism charge
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank James, center, away from a police station, in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. / AP
May 8, 2022

A federal grand jury has indicted a man suspected of shooting up a New York City subway train last month — an attack that wounded 10 people and rattled a city already experiencing a rise in violent crime.

The panel charged Frank James, 62, on Friday with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. The weapons count has a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

James was arrested on April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters as it approached a Brooklyn station. 

The shooting victims ranged in age from 16 to 60; all were expected to survive.

Authorities said James's bank card, cellphone and a key to a van he had rented were found at the shooting scene. 

Police also said they found the handgun used in the shooting and traced it to James.

READ MORE:Suspect arrested in New York subway shooting faces terror charge

Motive unclear

James is jailed without bail. An arraignment hasn't yet been scheduled, according to the US attorney's office for New York's Eastern District.

A lawyer representing James at the time of his arrest cautioned not to rush to judgment and noted that James alerted police to his whereabouts. 

James was arrested in Manhattan's East Village after he called a tip line saying he was at a fast food restaurant in that section of the city.

A motive for the attack is unclear. 

In numerous rants he posted on YouTube, James, who is Black, made bigoted remarks about people of various backgrounds and railed against New York Mayor Eric Adams and complained about mental health care he received in the city years ago.

READ MORE:Suspect takes own life after injuring four in shooting at US capital

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us