WORLD
2 MIN READ
US to review police response to Texas school shooting
US Justice Department will conduct a "Critical Incident Review" of law enforcement's response to the shooting amid criticism over why police failed to swiftly confront the gunman.
US to review police response to Texas school shooting
The review was requested by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin. / AP
May 29, 2022

The United States Department of Justice will conduct an independent review of the police response to the recent mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The decision on Sunday comes amid mounting questions over security personnel's failure to stop the gunman as he attacked the Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

"The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day", said DoJ spokesman Anthony Coley in a statement.

It will also "identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active-shooter events," Coley added.

The review was requested by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and "will be fair, transparent and independent", he said.

READ MORE: US police under fire over 'late' response to Texas school massacre

Slow reaction

On Tuesday, a teen gunman stormed Robb Elementary School in the small Texas town of Uvalde, killing 19 children and two teachers.

The incident was the latest in an epidemic of deadly mass shootings in the United States.

In the wake of the shooting, the behaviour of the police has come under severe scrutiny as accounts emerge of their slow reaction.

Texas authorities admitted on Friday that as many as 19 police officers were in the school hallway for nearly an hour before breaching the room the gunman was in and killing him.

Authorities said the officers mistakenly thought the assailant had stopped killing and was now barricaded.

Officials now call this delay a "wrong decision" but parents have expressed fury.

READ MORE: Texas gunman shot grandmother first before killing students: police

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Superman returns with a story that looks a lot like Gaza
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us