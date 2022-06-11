CULTURE
Justin Bieber: Suffering from partial facial paralysis
The multi-Grammy winner recently announced he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness, hours before his first slated concert in Toronto.
Bieber appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy. / Reuters
June 11, 2022

Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralysed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement. 

The multi-Grammy winner is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he said in video he posted on Friday on Instagram. 

The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.

Bieber’s post comes after he cancelled his shows in Toronto and Washington, DC The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.”

“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he said. The singer added, “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

Bieber said he’s unsure how long he'll take to heal. But he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said.

In March, Biebers’ wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalised for a blood clot to her brain.

SOURCE:AP
