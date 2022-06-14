WORLD
Greek police allow PKK backers to hold anti-Türkiye demonstration in Athens
Police did not intervene in the demonstration by the members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group around the Turkish Consulate General Athens-Piraeus in the Greek capital.
The Turkish Embassy in Athens took the case to the Greek diplomatic core and police authorities. (Archive) / AP Archive
June 14, 2022

PKK terror group supporters have held an anti-Türkiye demonstration in the Greek capital Athens.

About 20 members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group gathered late on Monday around the Turkish Consulate General Athens-Piraeus in the neighbourhood of Neo Psychiko.

Police did not intervene in the demonstration, and demonstrators left the site after throwing anti-Türkiye leaflets onto the yard of the consulate.

The Turkish Embassy in Athens took the case to the Greek diplomatic core and police authorities, demanding that the perpetrators be found.

READ MORE: Berlin: Threat of PKK attacks on Turkish institutions exists in Germany

Terrorist presence in Greece

Earlier on Tuesday, Türkiye's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar referred to the PKK  and FETO presence in the refugee camp of Lavrion (Laurium) near Athens, which was revealed as a propaganda and training base for the terrorists by footage from a private Greek broadcaster.

While Ankara is in an intense battle with terrorism, it is against a relationship of alliance and friendship that Greece "provides a place for the PKK and FETO," said Akar.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

READ MORE: YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria deploy US-made anti-tank TOW missiles

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
