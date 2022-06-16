WORLD
4 MIN READ
Biden: Recession 'not inevitable' but Americans are 'really, really down'
Reacting to economists' warnings US economy is heading into a recession, President Biden says "it's not inevitable," underlining America is in "stronger position" than any other country in the world.
Biden: Recession 'not inevitable' but Americans are 'really, really down'
"If it's my fault, why is it the case in every other major industrial country in the world that inflation is higher? You ask yourself that? I’m not being a wise guy," says US President Biden. / AP
June 16, 2022

President Joe Biden has said a recession "is not inevitable" and the American people are "really, really down" after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets.

In Thursday's interview with the Associated Press news agency, Biden bristled at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year's Covid-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high, calling that argument "bizarre."

As for the overall American mindset, Biden said, "People are really, really down."

"The need for mental health in America, it has skyrocketed, because people have seen everything upset. Everything they’ve counted on upset. But most of it's the consequence of what's happened, what happened as a consequence of the Covid crisis."

Biden also addressed the economists' warnings that the US economy is heading into a recession.

"First of all, it's not inevitable," he said. "Secondly, we’re in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation."

As for the causes of inflation, Biden flashed some defensiveness on that count.

"If it’s my fault, why is it the case in every other major industrial country in the world that inflation is higher? You ask yourself that? I’m not being a wise guy," he said.

The president said he saw the reason for optimism with the 3.6 percent unemployment rate and America’s relative strength in the world.

"Be confident, because I am confident we're better positioned than any country in the world to own the second quarter of the 21st century," Biden said. "That's not hyperbole, that’s a fact."

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Biden outlined some of the hard choices he has faced, saying the US needed to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin for attacking Ukraine in February even though tough sanctions imposed as a result of that conflict have caused gas prices to surge, creating political risk for Biden in an election year. 

He called on oil companies to think of the world's short-term needs and increase production.

Asked why he ordered the financial penalties against Moscow that have disrupted food and energy markets globally, Biden said he made his calculation as commander in chief rather than as a politician thinking about the election.

"I'm the president of the United States," he said. "It's what’s best in the country. No kidding. No kidding. So what happens? What happens if the strongest power in NATO, the organisational structure we put together, walked away from Russian aggression?"

Biden spun out the possibility of chaos in Europe if an unimpeded Russia kept moving deeper into the continent, China was emboldened to take over Taiwan and North Korea grew even more aggressive with its nuclear weapon ambitions.

Biden renewed his contention that major oil companies have benefited from higher prices without increasing production as much as they should. He said the companies needed to think of the world in the short term, not just their investors.

"Don't just reward yourselves," he said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us