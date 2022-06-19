WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh claims deadly attack on Kabul Sikh temple
The terror group said Saturday's attack targeted Hindus and Sikhs after one of its members killed a temple guard "and opened fire on the pagans inside with his machine gun and hand grenades".
Daesh claims deadly attack on Kabul Sikh temple
Attacks targeting minority communities have rocked the country in recent months, including several claimed by Daesh. / AFP
June 19, 2022

Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Sikh temple in Afghanistan that killed one community member and a Taliban fighter.

In a message posted on its Amaq propaganda site on Sunday, the terror group said Saturday's attack targeted Hindus and Sikhs.

The terrorists said one of their fighters "penetrated a temple for Hindu and Sikh polytheists in Kabul, after killing its guard, and opened fire on the pagans inside with his machine gun and hand grenades".

Two were killed and at least seven others wounded in the raid.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the attackers lobbed at least one grenade when they entered the temple, setting off a blaze.

The number of bombings across Afghanistan has dropped since the Taliban returned to power, but several attacks — many targeting minority communities — have rocked the country in recent months, including several claimed by Daesh.

In recent months, many impoverished Sikhs, including women and children, took refuge in the complex that was attacked on Saturday.

The community has faced repeated attacks over the years. At least 25 people were killed in March 2020 when gunmen stormed another Sikh temple in Kabul in an attack that was also claimed by Daesh.

READ MORE: Deadly attack hits Sikh temple in Afghan capital Kabul

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us