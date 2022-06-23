Türkiye and Israel have begun efforts to take their mutual diplomatic representation to ambassador level, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

The two sides will continue political negotiations at various levels, Cavusoglu said on Thursday, speaking alongside his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Ankara.

"The positive dialogue between our countries is once again agreed to be continued with concrete, tangible actions," Cavusoglu said, stressing the significance of bilateral political and regional consultations.

Cavusoglu said he and Lapid were in close contact regarding possible threats to Israeli citizens, after Israel voiced worries that its citizens could come under attack by Iranian agents in the NATO-member country.

Cavusoglu stressed that Ankara will never allow such terror attacks on its territory.

The Turkish and Israeli ministers also addressed "steps to be taken" on economic relations, Cavusoglu noted, saying the two countries will organise the Joint Economic Commission meeting in September.

He expressed Ankara's desire to continue dialogue and cooperation in the field of energy.

Cavusoglu said the Palestine matter was addressed during the meetings, as Türkiye expressed its "expectations and sensitives" on the issue to the Israeli side.

He reiterated the need for a two-state solution, and urged to avoid steps that may harm the peace process between Israel and Palestine.

Bolstering ties

Lapid thanked Türkiye for "foiling an Iranian plot in Istanbul" and said Israel appreciated the Turkish government's "professional, coordinated activity", according to Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli foreign minister also commented on "improving economic and political dialogue" as he voiced hopes for steps in that direction.

On tourism, Lapid said Israel’s “immediate goal is to bring about the calm that will enable us to change travel warning for Türkiye” as the tourist season reaches its peak.

Referring to efforts to resume flights of the Israeli flag carrier to the Turkish metropolitan Istanbul and the Mediterranean resort city Antalya, Lapid told Cavusoglu: “It is very important that in the coming weeks, we finish the process that we began during your visit in Jerusalem, to allow Israeli Airlines to fly directly to both Istanbul and the Turkish coast (Antalya).”

Last month, during a visit to Israel, Cavusoglu said Türkiye and Israel demonstrated a "common will" to improve relations in every field. "Even though there were difficult days, we decided to continue our relations," Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu’s visit was the first trip to Israel by a Turkish foreign minister in nearly 15 years. Earlier, in March, Israeli President Isaac Herzog had visited Ankara and met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

