WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel set to reopen economic and trade office in Türkiye
Israel's Head of the Foreign Trade Section at the Ministry of Economy says the office will benefit around 1,540 Israeli companies that export to the Turkish market.
Israel set to reopen economic and trade office in Türkiye
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has said Israel and Türkiye are launching a new framework to strengthen bilateral relations at various levels, including the economic front. / Reuters
July 6, 2022

Israel says it will reopen its economic and trade office in Türkiye next month as relations began to improve between the two countries.

“The reopening of the economic attaché reflects Israel’s commitment to deepening economic ties with Türkiye,” Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We intend to soon promote a joint economic conference between the countries, after more than a decade,” she added.

Ohad Cohen, Head of the Foreign Trade Section at the Ministry of Economy, said Türkiye is “a significant economy” for Israel’s foreign trade.

“Today’s exports to Türkiye are concentrated and there is great potential for expansion. The potential inherent in the co-operation, for the benefit of the two countries,” he said.

Cohen said the reopening of the economic office will benefit around 1,540 Israeli companies that export to the Turkish market. 

READ MORE:Türkiye, Israel on same page over normalisation of ties: Cavusoglu

Important trade partners

Tel Aviv and Ankara began to take steps to improve their relations fractured on May 31, 2010 after Israeli forces stormed a Turkish flotilla bound for Gaza, carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

The flotilla broke a years-long Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territory.

Israel's attack on the flotilla resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists.

According to Israeli figures, Türkiye is the fourth most important trade partner for the Israeli economy.

Israel and Türkiye signed a free trade agreement in 1997.

READ MORE:Israel lauds Türkiye's efforts in fight against terrorism

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us