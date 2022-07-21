Officials from Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden will meet in August to evaluate the progress made in fulfilling Ankara's counter-terrorism demands from the Nordic countries paving the way for their NATO membership.

In an interview with public broadcaster TRT Haber, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that the meeting next month would be the first of a monitoring committee formed under a deal signed last month.

He added that Türkiye would block their membership bids if Stockholm and Helsinki fail to keep their promises.

The remarks from the top Turkish diplomat came after supporters and sympathisers of the YPG/PKK terror group held several demonstrations without restrictions both in Finland and Sweden, protesting the NATO entry deal signed with Türkiye and promoting the propaganda of the terrorists.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Promises made by Finland and Sweden

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join the transatlantic alliance in June, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

But Türkiye, a NATO member for 70 years, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

A trilateral agreement signed among the countries in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the PKK and its affiliates.

According to the agreement, Finland and Sweden confirm that the PKK is a proscribed terrorist organisation. They commit to prevent activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organisations and their extensions, as well as activities by individuals in affiliated and inspired groups or networks linked to these terrorist organisations.

The Nordic nations also are expected to address Türkiye’s pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects expeditiously and thoroughly, according to the deal.

On acquiring F-16s from US

Meanwhile, on US legislation designed to restrict the circumstances of F-16 sales to Türkiye, Cavusoglu said: "Of course, we made an attempt to buy the F-16s from the US, but we cannot agree to a method that will tie our hands."

The US House of Representatives last week approved legislation that would create a new hurdle for US President Joe Biden’s plan to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

The amendment prohibits the sale or transfer of F-16s and modernisation kits to Ankara unless the president certifies the transfer is in the US' national interests, and guarantees to Congress that in the 120 days prior to the transfer, the Turkish government has not "violated the sovereignty of Greece, including through territorial overflights." Congress must approve the sales for them to go forward.

"What do you mean by Greek airspace?" Cavusoglu asked, saying that there are Aegean islands which Greece unfairly claims as its own.

He called on the US to follow a balanced policy between Türkiye and Greece.

