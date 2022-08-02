TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye urges common sense amid political crisis in Iraq
Turkish Foreign Ministry said that “an inclusive and representative government” should be established without delay in line with the expectations of the Iraqi people.
Türkiye urges common sense amid political crisis in Iraq
“We call on all relevant parties to act with common sense and restraint,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. / AA
August 2, 2022

Türkiye has urged "common sense and restraint" as opposing demonstrations in Iraq over the nomination of a new prime minister are feared to further escalate tensions.

Türkiye follows the developments in Baghdad with "concern," the Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a written statement, adding that it hopes the current political uncertainty is settled soon.

It urged that "an inclusive and representative government" should be established without delay in line with the expectations of the Iraqi people.

Türkiye "respects the right of the Iraqi people to express their views and expectations through democratic means," the statement said, calling on the parties to refrain from violence and preserve the public order first.

The ministry added that it is of utmost importance to refrain from violence and to prioritise the preservation of public order.

“We call on all relevant parties to act with common sense and restraint,” it concluded.

READ MORE: UN chief urges de-escalation as tensions soar over Iraqi PM nomination

Iraq's political turmoil

Tensions have escalated across Iraq in recent days following the nomination of Mohammed Shia al Sudani as a new prime minister by the Coordination Framework.

On Saturday, supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr started an open sit-in protest inside the parliament after they breached the building in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone.

In a counter-protest, supporters of Iraqi groups close to Iran staged demonstrations in Baghdad on Monday amid attempts to storm the fortified Green Zone.

Iraq has been in a political deadlock for nine months following the country’s general elections last October, and failed since then to agree on a new government between the rival parties.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Sadr supporters continue to camp at Iraqi parliament

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us