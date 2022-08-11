The UN has denied that Ankara received a 25 percent discount in grain prices from Ukraine under a Türkiye-brokered international deal aimed at tackling the global food crisis.

"We did much research, as much research as possible, and I can tell you that there was no discount built into the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement that was signed in Istanbul," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday.

"Furthermore, we are not aware of any other agreement that would guarantee such a discount."

Dujarric was responding to a question by a journalist concerning the landmark grain deal and a possible discount afforded to Türkiye for its purchase of Ukrainian grain.

According to the UN, Ukraine exported nearly 400,000 tonnes of grain in the first week after the announcement of the Türkiye-led grain deal.

Twelve vessels carrying more than 370,000 metric tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports, the interim Coordinator for the UN at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) told reporters in New York.

"We have seen tremendous interest from ship owners in terms of their willingness to make this transit," said Frederick Kenney.

"We're expecting to see a big uptick in applications."

Several empty grain vessels are sitting in Turkish waters waiting to arrange contracts. Once their deals are arranged, they will be transiting northbound, he added.

First wheat shipment expected next week

The vessels departing Ukrainian ports were loaded with corn and other foodstuffs and the first Ukrainian wheat shipment is expected next week.

"We actually have cleared the first ship inbound that's going to be picking up the wheat according to our records and that should occur sometime next week," said Kenney.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports — Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny — to export grain which has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month.

