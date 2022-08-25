TÜRKİYE
Türkiye holds panel in Stockholm on need for UN Security Council reform
Scholars argue that the council needs to be reformed in order to make the UN more democratic and better-functioning.
The Communications Directorate of Türkiye is holding panels to emphasise the critical need for a UNSC reform. / AA
August 25, 2022

Türkiye's Communications Directorate has organised the sixth panel in a series on UN Security Council reforms in the Swedish capital city Stockholm.

The council needs to be reformed in order to make the UN more democratic and better-functioning, political scientist Hans Agne said at Thursday's event, titled "United Nations Security Council Reform: A New Approach to Reconstruction of the International Order".

Emphasising that public criticism of the UN should therefore not be avoided, the Stockholm University academic argued that it would be "a good idea to increase the UN Security Council's accountability to the General Assembly".

Also speaking at the panel, journalist-analyst Klaus Jurgens criticised "elitism and arrogance" in international organisations, including the UN and the EU.

Zeynep Oktav, another attendee who is a professor of international relations at Medeniyet University in Istanbul, said the mantra, "the world is bigger than five" —  often repeated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — is a call to reform the 15-seat council to make it more representative, accountable, and transparent.

