WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden to host Pacific Island leaders with eyes on China
US has reportedly invited 12 regional countries, including the Solomon Islands, which in April struck a security pact with China, heightening Washington's concern about Beijing's growing clout.
Biden to host Pacific Island leaders with eyes on China
Biden administration is looking to put greater focus on Asia-Pacific amid growing concerns about China as an economic and military competitor. / TRTWorld
September 2, 2022

US President Joe Biden will host leaders of Pacific Island nations at a September 28-29 gathering in Washington, the White House has said, the latest US effort to step up ties with the region where China holds influence.

The summit will reflect the United States' "broadening and deepening cooperation on key issues such as climate crisis, pandemic response, economic recovery, maritime security, environmental protection, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House said in a statement on Friday.

An administration official told Reuters news agency the White House has invited 12 Pacific Islands countries, including the Solomon Islands, which in April struck a security pact with China, heightening Washington's concern about Beijing's growing influence.

The Solomon Islands, which switched its ties to Beijing from Taiwan in 2019, is a focal point in the escalating competition between China and the United States in the strategically vital region.

The Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tonga, and Fiji were also invited, as well as the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, and Tuvalu, which Taiwan counts among its 14 diplomatic allies.

READ MORE:China, Pacific nations fail to reach consensus on security pact

Strengthening ties

The White House did not provide details on which countries had confirmed attendance for the summit, which had been signalled as a priority by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during a trip to the region in August.

During that trip, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare skipped a planned appearance with Sherman at a World War Two commemoration, and later that month his government did not respond to a US Coast Guard vessel's request to refuel.

The United States has stepped up engagement with Pacific Islands countries under Biden, sending several senior official delegations and announcing plans to open embassies in the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, and Tonga.

READ MORE:US vows more engagement with Pacific islands amid Chinese influence

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us