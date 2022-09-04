WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran boosts civil defence in 51 cities, lifts anti-aircraft readiness
Iran equips dozens of its cities and towns with civil defence systems to thwart any possible foreign attack, officials say, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and US.
Iran boosts civil defence in 51 cities, lifts anti-aircraft readiness
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran. / Reuters Archive
September 4, 2022

Iran has equipped 51 of its cities with civil defence systems and boosted readiness at air defences to thwart any possible foreign attack, military officials said, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.

The civil defence equipment will enable Iran to "identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk," deputy defence minister Brigadier General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media on Saturday.

"These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated," said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological and radioactive attacks, have replaced classical wars.

He did not name the countries that could threaten Iran.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of Iran's air defence headquarters, said readiness was at its highest among his forces.

"The country's airspace today is the safest for licensed flights and the most insecure for would-be aggressors," Rahimzadeh was quoted as saying by the semi-officialMehr news agency.

US-Iran tensions

Iran has accused Israel and the United States of cyber attacks in recent years that have impaired the country's infrastructure.

Iran has also accused Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, of sabotaging its nuclear facilities.

US-Iran military tensions have also long dogged the region. In the latest incident, Iran seized US military sail drones in the Red Sea earlier this week –– even as both countries pursue nuclear talks.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us