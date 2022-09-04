Iran has equipped 51 of its cities with civil defence systems and boosted readiness at air defences to thwart any possible foreign attack, military officials said, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.

The civil defence equipment will enable Iran to "identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk," deputy defence minister Brigadier General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media on Saturday.

"These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated," said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological and radioactive attacks, have replaced classical wars.

He did not name the countries that could threaten Iran.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of Iran's air defence headquarters, said readiness was at its highest among his forces.

"The country's airspace today is the safest for licensed flights and the most insecure for would-be aggressors," Rahimzadeh was quoted as saying by the semi-officialMehr news agency.

US-Iran tensions

Iran has accused Israel and the United States of cyber attacks in recent years that have impaired the country's infrastructure.

Iran has also accused Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, of sabotaging its nuclear facilities.

US-Iran military tensions have also long dogged the region. In the latest incident, Iran seized US military sail drones in the Red Sea earlier this week –– even as both countries pursue nuclear talks.