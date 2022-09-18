WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kazakhstan changes capital's name from Nur-Sultan back to Astana
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs bill limiting presidential mandates to a single seven-year term and reinstates capital's name that was changed in 2019 in honour of then-president Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Kazakhstan changes capital's name from Nur-Sultan back to Astana
An aerial view shows the Palace of Independence, the monument Kazakh Eli and Shabyt Palace located in Independence Square in Astana, Kazakhstan. / Reuters Archive
September 18, 2022

Kazakhstan's president has signed a law limiting presidential terms and reverting to the old name of the Central Asian country's capital, in the latest step of breaking with the legacy of his predecessor.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a bill on Saturday limiting presidential mandates to a single seven-year term, a day after parliament approved the measure.

The bill also reinstated the capital's name to Astana. The name was changed to Nur-Sultan in March 2019, in honour of outgoing president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The change is effective immediately, according to a decree on the presidential website.

Snap elections

Taking over from Nazarbayev in 2019, Tokayev has launched various political reforms in the energy-rich country.

Tokayev has called for "completely new standards for a political system with fair and open rules of the game".

In January, riots erupted in the country, eventually leaving more than 200 people dead.

Tokayev has called for snap presidential elections this autumn –– though there is no confirmed date yet.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us