POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Indian teacher allegedly beats student to death over spelling mistake
Indian police are on the search for a teacher suspected in the killing of fifteen-year-old student Nikhil Dohre, which has sparked violent protests in Auraiya district.
Indian teacher allegedly beats student to death over spelling mistake
Police arrested about a dozen protesters who took to the streets following Dohre's death, demanding the teacher's arrest. / AA Archive
September 27, 2022

Indian police are searching for a teacher accused of beating a low-caste student to death over a spelling mistake, officers have said, after suppressing violent protests triggered by the incident.

Fifteen-year-old Nikhil Dohre died from his injuries on Monday at a hospital in northern Uttar Pradesh state and the accused has fled the area, police offers said on Tuesday.

"He is on the run, but we will arrest him soon," police officer Mahendra Pratap Singh said on Tuesday.

Dohre was struck with a rod and kicked until he fell unconscious by his high school teacher earlier this month after misspelling the word "social" in an exam, according to a police complaint filed by his father.

READ MORE:Scores killed in rain-hit India as calls grow to tackle climate crisis

Prejudice, discrimination

Dohre was a member of the Dalit community, which sits at the lowest rung of India's caste system and has been subject to prejudice and discrimination for centuries.

Hundreds of people took to the streets on Monday after news of Dohre's death spread in Auraiya district, the location of the attack.

The crowd demanded the teacher's arrest before the cremation of the boy's body and torched a police vehicle.

Around a dozen protesters had been arrested, Singh said.

"We used force to quell the mob and the situation soon came under control," Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam told reporters.

READ MORE:Indian investigation agencies arrest dozens of Muslims in countrywide raids

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us