WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran state TV airs video of French couple accused of spying
State TV said the two French citizens had entered Iran with "chunks of money ... which was meant to fund strikes and demonstrations".
Iran state TV airs video of French couple accused of spying
In May, state TV aired a video of the couple saying they travelled to Iran as tourists "but they took part in anti-government protests and met members of the so-called Teachers' Association". / Reuters Archive
October 6, 2022

Iranian state television has aired a video in which two French citizens detained for "spying" in Iran in May appeared to confess to acting on behalf of a French security service, amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has linked to foreign foes.

On Thursday, France's Foreign Ministry accused Iran of the practices of the "worst dictatorial regimes" over the video confessions and categorically denied that the two were members of the French intelligence services.

Iran's intelligence ministry said in May it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting "insecurity" in Iran.

France has condemned and demanded immediate release of Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris.

"I am Cecile Kohler, I am an intelligence and operations agent at the DGSE (Directorate General for External Security) ... We were in Iran to prepare the ground for the revolution and the overthrow of the regime of Islamic Iran," Kohler said in the video, while wearing a headscarf.

State TV said the two French citizens had entered Iran with "chunks of money ... which was meant to fund strikes and demonstrations."

"Our goal at the French security service is to pressure the government of Iran," said Paris in the video.

READ MORE:Foreigners detained in Iran as protests continue over Amini's death

Anti-government protests

In May, state TV aired a video of the couple saying they travelled to Iran as tourists "but they took part in anti-government protests and met members of the so-called Teachers' Association", referring to protests by Iranian teachers across the country demanding better wages and working conditions.

The "confession" coincides with weeks of anti-government protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month.

The nationwide protests have received wide international support, prompting Tehran to lash out at its critics by accusing the United States and Israel of exploiting the unrest to try to destabilise the Islamic Republic. 

READ MORE: French police fire tear gas to disperse Mahsa Amini protests in Paris

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us