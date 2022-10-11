WORLD
3 MIN READ
Constitutional complaint lodged against Peru's Castillo
Complaint by the Andean country's prosecutors is a key step to remove curbs that grant immunity to embattled President Pedro Castillo from criminal charges.
Constitutional complaint lodged against Peru's Castillo
Left-wing Castillo has already survived two impeachment attempts since taking office in July last year and is the subject of five criminal investigations. / AP Archive
October 11, 2022

Peruvian prosecutors have presented a constitutional complaint against embattled President Pedro Castillo, hours after detaining five of his allies on corruption allegations.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday the detentions were carried out against people who had allegedly helped Castillo's former secretary avoid detention for corruption charges earlier this year.

Prosecutors also ordered raids that were part of a separate operation, including raiding a house inhabited by Castillo's sister as well as the homes of six lawmakers who have supported his administration.

Presidents in Peru have immunity and cannot normally be charged with crimes. 

The constitutional complaint is a key step to lift that restriction and represents the most aggressive move yet by prosecutors against Castillo.

The raids and detentions are set to further weaken Castillo's presidency at a time when lawmakers in the opposition-controlled congress are openly talking about launching a fresh impeachment attempt against him.

Left-wing Castillo has already survived two impeachment attempts since taking office in July last year and is the subject of five criminal investigations. The probes include alleged obstruction of justice and influence peddling.

READ MORE:Peru lawmakers oust head of Congress following govt pressure

Complaints include president's inner circles

Among those detained are Auner Vasquez and Biberto Castillo, who worked at Peru's government palace, where the president's office operates.

The government said it would issue a statement later on Tuesday on the detention and the raids.

Castillo condemned the raid on his sister's home in a tweet, calling it an "abusive act."

This is not the first investigation to touch on Castillo's family and whether they have benefited from his presidency.

His sister-in-law was detained earlier this year.

READ MORE: Fourth Peru PM resigns in year as probes target President Castillo

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us