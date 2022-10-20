POLITICS
3 MIN READ
WBC champion Fury to fight Chisora for third time in December
The 34-year-old Tyson Fury, previously beat the 38-year-old Derek Chisora comfortably in 2011 and 2014.
WBC champion Fury to fight Chisora for third time in December
Fury is unbeaten in 32 fights while Chisora, 38, ended a run of three successive losses when he beat Kubrat Pulev in July.
October 20, 2022

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on Derek Chisora for the third time in his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December but the chances of him fighting Anthony Joshua appear to be fading.

The 34-year-old Fury will face veteran Chisora on December 3 having beaten him comfortably in 2011 and 2014.

It will be Fury's first fight since stopping Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April but not the one many had wanted with the prospect of a clash with Joshua diminishing.

Talks between the Fury and Joshua camps broke down last month with Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren saying fellow Britain Chisora was the highest available contender, although leading bookmakers immediately made him the 10-1 underdog.

After beating Whyte, Fury announced he was retiring but has since said he wants a unification bout against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk next year after Usyk beat Joshua for the second time on a split decision in Saudi Arabia in August.

Usyk holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

Fury is unbeaten in 32 fights while Chisora, 38, ended a run of three successive losses when he beat Kubrat Pulev in July.

READ MORE: Ukraine's Usyk retains boxing titles after beating Joshua in Saudi rematch

'Hell of a fight'

At a news conference at the Tottenham stadium on Thursday, Fury explained why he is fighting Chisora again.

"I don't need to sell this to anyone," said Fury. "We offered it to others but there was no smoke. We offer it to Derek Chisora and boom. He's sat here opposite me."

"He's got balls and today there is a lack of balls in society. With Derek Chisora you get what it says on the tin. He goes to war. When you have got two heavy forces colliding with massive bombs someone's getting knocked out."

"We will put on a hell of a fight. I respect Derek and I'm a fan of Derek. He's fought everybody, all the great of this generation. He's got 12 losses but nearly all to world champions. Usyk handled Joshua far easier than he handled Derek. He brings his A game every time."

"But it won't be good enough to beat me."

Fury arrived at his press conference brandishing 10,000 pounds in a wad of notes - the winnings of a bet with Warren that the fight with Joshua would not get made.

Warren said provided Fury beats Chisora, he could face Usyk in February, but not in the UK. 

READ MORE: Devin Haney becomes first undisputed lightweight boxing world champion

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us