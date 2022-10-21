TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
France's Lafarge exposed as one of key firms supporting terrorism: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he told his French counterpart Macron that cement giant Lafarge supports terror groups in northern Syria.
France's Lafarge exposed as one of key firms supporting terrorism: Erdogan
Erdogan says that although Türkiye is the "only country" fighting Daesh terror group in field, it is subjected to "immoral accusations." / AA
October 21, 2022

French cement giant Lafarge is now exposed as one of the most important institutions supporting terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"When I said how the French cement giant, called Lafarge, supported and helped terrorist organisations in northern Syria, the French did not understand this. I told this to (French President Emmanuel) Macron. Now in the French parliament, they asked Macron for Lafarge's account," Erdogan told the 12th Conference of Information Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul on Friday.

"At the moment, Lafarge has become one of the most important issues on the agenda of France. Lafarge is now fully exposed as one of the most important institutions supporting terrorism," Erdogan added.

READ MORE: French MP slams govt inaction over Lafarge’s terror funding

Heavy fine

Lafarge was slapped Tuesday with a heavy fine of $778 million by a US court for supporting several terror groups in Syria in 2013-2014, including Daesh.

Erdogan said that although Türkiye is the "only country" fighting Daesh terror group in the field, it is subjected to "immoral accusations."

"Today, it is revealed one by one with evidence and court decisions that those who slandered us yesterday did business with Daesh, traded, and transferred millions of euros to terrorists in the same period," he added.

READ MORE:Lafarge pleads guilty to supporting Daesh, agrees to pay $778M fine

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us