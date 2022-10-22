WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than dozen dead in collision between bus, truck in central India
A bus on way to northern UP state collided with a trolley truck in Rewa district late on Friday.
More than dozen dead in collision between bus, truck in central India
Traffic accidents are frequent in India with more than 150,000 people killed last year, or over 400 per day, according to official statistics which are likely an underestimate. / AA Archive
October 22, 2022

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured in a passenger bus accident in central India's Madhya Pradesh state.

The crash occurred in Rewa district late on Friday when the bus that was headed to northern Uttar Pradesh state, collided with a trolley truck, according to Navneet Bhasin, a top police officer in Rewa.

He told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that in addition to the deaths, "around 40 are injured in the accident. The injured are stable.”

Officials said the injured were transported to a hospital and rescue work continued throughout the night.

Traffic accidents are frequent in India with more than 150,000 people killed last year, or over 400 per day, according to official statistics which are likely an underestimate.

Earlier this month, a tractor pulling a trolley packed with religious pilgrims in India overturned and plunged into a pond, killing 26 and seriously injuring 16, officials said.

READ MORE:'Heart-wrenching': Dozens of pilgrims killed in trailer crash in India

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us