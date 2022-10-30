POLITICS
3 MIN READ
King cobra 'Houdini' reappears in Swedish zoo after a week
The snake, named Sir Vas, slithered away last weekend through a lamp fixture in a terrarium a few days earlier.
King cobra 'Houdini' reappears in Swedish zoo after a week
The aquarium's reptile section was closed off and staff spread flour and deployed sticky traps to try and capture the scaly fugitive. / AFP Archive
October 30, 2022

After a week of evading staff and sophisticated customs equipment in the nooks and crannies of a Stockholm aquarium, a king cobra has returned to its enclosure on its own.

"We got him back!" the Skansen Aquarium said in a statement on Sunday.

The snake, named Sir Vas (Sir Hiss), slithered off last weekend through a lamp fixture in a terrarium where he had been brought to a few days earlier.

Following the disappearing act, the venomous vagrant was renamed Houdini, in honour of the famed human escape artist.

The aquarium's reptile section was closed off and staff spread flour and deployed sticky traps to try and capture the scaly fugitive.

When that didn't work, the aquarium deployed special cameras and got help from Swedish customs agents who used handheld X-ray machines.

The sneaky serpent was finally found to be hiding inside an interior wall.

"The clever Houdini however moved several times when we sawed open several holes to get to him," the aquarium said.

READ MORE: One-fifth of reptiles worldwide critically endangered, face extinction

Giving up the life of an outlaw

At one point, the runaway reptile even stuck his head out of a hatch.

"Then he realised that customs agents were in the building and quickly moved to the next hiding spot," the zoo said, adding that "you can run from customs, but you can't hide."

Overnight Saturday/Sunday, the snake apparently decided to give up the life of an outlaw.

"It turned out that he had given up and crawled back to his safe and warm home," the aquarium said.

While the reptile section was again open to the public, Houdini has been placed under "house arrest" for observation and would not be on view to visitors until Monday, it said.

King cobras, originally from South and Southeast Asia, are the world's longest venomous snakes.

They mainly prey on other snakes but their bites can be fatal to humans if untreated.

READ MORE: Flood-displaced snakes and serpents overwhelm India’s IT hub

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us